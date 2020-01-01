Klopp confirms injured Fabinho will miss West Ham clash with Liverpool low on centre-back options

The Brazilian has been ruled out of the Premier League match after he sustained an injury in Tuesday's win over Midtjylland

Jurgen Klopp has confirmed Fabinho will not be part of ’s squad for Saturday’s match against West Ham because of a hamstring injury.

The international limped off in the first half of the Reds’ win against Midtjylland on Tuesday and was replaced by 19-year-old Rhys Williams.

Fabinho had been called on to slot into the centre of defence after Virgil van Dijk was ruled out with a knee ligament injury, but Klopp will now have to make another change to his back line for the upcoming clash at Anfield.

More teams

“Fab is not in, that's clear,” he told reporters. “He got a little injury and so he will be out for the weekend and probably slightly longer. That’s one thing, but all the others who are fit will be in contention, either on the pitch or on the bench and coming on.”

Liverpool announced on Friday that Van Dijk had undergone a successful operation on the knee injury he sustained after a heavy challenge from Jordan Pickford in the 2-2 draw against in early-October.

The club said there is no timeframe regarding the star’s return, but Klopp is hoping for a quick recovery.

“I don't think it's the place to talk about personal things. After surgery, a successful one, it is always unpleasant. He is good as can be and that's it,” he added. "It's clear to say he is a quicker healer. He can cope, it's clear.

“Virgil is a friend, he is our boy but we are used to injuries. It was just how it was unnecessary.

Article continues below

“The more you like a person, the more you suffer with them. Injuries are the worst part of a professional's life. A part of the game. We are unfortunately used to it.

“We care about Virgil and will take care of him, but our focus is on available players. That is what we do.”

Jordan Henderson was substituted at half-time in the midweek encounter, but Klopp says there are no concerns about his fitness. He said: “Jordan Henderson did not have a fitness problem. Responsible is maybe the better word for [the substitution].”