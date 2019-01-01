Klopp fined £45,000 over West Ham referee comments

manager Jurgen Klopp has been fined £45,000 over comments he made regarding referee Kevin Friend following his side's draw with West Ham, the Football Association has confirmed.

The Reds boss called out Friend for favouring the Irons with a number of debatable decisions at the London Stadium as the Merseysie outfit dropped points in their push for the title.

Liverpool had benefited early in the match when James Milner was not flagged offside before laying on Sadio Mane for the opening goal.

But Klopp felt from there on his side had not been treated fairly as the officials tried to even up the playing field.

Speaking to Sky Sports, he said: "There were so many situations where it was 50-50 or 60-40... [he gave a] free-kick for the other team.

Article continues below

"As a human being, I know if I make a big mistake in the first half, I don't want to open the gap even more."

And having previously been charged with misconduct by the FA, he will now have to pay the price.

More to follow...