Jurgen Klopp has backed Liverpool star Fabinho to overcome his recent struggles and re-establish himself as a key player in the Reds' midfield.

Brazilian's form this season has been indifferent

Klopp happy with display against Napoli

Likely to retain 4-3-3 at Tottenham

WHAT HAPPENED? The Brazilian's form so far this season has been indifferent, and he has been left out of the starting line-up in big games such as Manchester United and Arsenal away. But he featured in Tuesday's Champions League win over Napoli, a performance Klopp said was "pure joy" to analyse from a footballing perspective.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking ahead of Liverpool's weekend trip to Tottenham, Klopp told reporters: "The [Napoli] game was a clear sign of Fabinho how we know him. It was a good game, we defended in all positions on a different level to the week before, and so that was good. It felt good, very important for him to realise that that’s possible as well, and [it was] a good step in the right direction."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Klopp returned to a 4-3-3 system against Napoli, having recently experimented with both a 4-4-2 and a midfield diamond. He is likely to retain 4-3-3 at Tottenham, with captain Jordan Henderson set to return to the team after missing midweek with a minor issue.

WHAT NEXT FOR LIVERPOOL? The Reds travel to Tottenham on Sunday looking to recover their league form following back-to-back defeats to strugglers Nottingham Forest and Leeds.