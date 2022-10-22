Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was unhappy with his side's missed chances after they slipped to a shock defeat at Nottingham Forest.

Liverpool beaten at Forest

Reds still yet to win away

Klopp blames missed chances

WHAT HAPPENED? Liverpool suffered a shock 1-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest in the Premier League on Saturday at the City Ground. Taiwo Awoniyi scored the only goal of the game to take all three points which lifts Forest off the bottom of the table.

WHAT THEY SAID: "The performance I can kind of explain, the result not to be honest, because I never saw a game where one team has four or five no-brainers from a set piece where we have to finish it off," he told BT Sport. "The way they defend, we were perfectly prepared for that, we always had free players. Virgil two or three times, Firmino, they have to put the game to bed 100%. To be honest the goal we lost was a big mistake by us. Apart from that, all the chances they had we gave then. It's a game you have to win by purely doing the right stuff again and again and again and we didn't and that's why we lost the game."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Liverpool's defeat continues the Reds' underwhelming start to the season. Klopp's side enjoyed a 1-0 win over defending champions Manchester City six days ago but have now slipped to their third league defeat of the campaign already.

DID YOU KNOW? Liverpool have lost three of their 11 Premier League games in 2022-23, one more than they’d lost in the whole of the 2021-22 campaign (2 of 38).

WHAT NEXT FOR LIVERPOOL? The Reds head to Ajax on Wednesday in the Champions League and then welcome Leeds United to Anfield on Saturday in the Premier League.