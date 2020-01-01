Klopp: Breakfast with Ferguson was like meeting the Pope

The former Manchester United boss heaped praise on the German manager after guiding Liverpool to the league title, but the respect is mutual

manager Jurgen Klopp says he felt like he was like coming face to face with the Pope when he met Sir Alex Ferguson.

The Reds boss was presented with the Sir Alex Ferguson trophy on Monday after he was voted Premier League Manager of the Year by the League Managers Association.

Klopp was honoured with the award after guiding Liverpool to a first top-flight title in 30 years, finishing 18 points ahead of nearest challengers .

Legendary former manager Ferguson sang the German manager’s praises as the award was announced, and revealed that he got a surprise phone call from him after they won the league this season.

"I'll forgive you for waking me up at 3.30am to tell me you have won the league!" Ferguson added at the end of his tribute. "Thank you, but anyway, you thoroughly deserved it. Well done."

Klopp was happy to put club rivalries aside and reveal how much he admires the Scottish manager, who he first met in the early stages of his coaching career.

"I know it's not 100 per cent appropriate as a Liverpool manager but I admire him," Klopp said after winning the LMA award.

"I remember he was the first British manager I met. We had breakfast. I'm not sure how much he remembers but I remember because for me this moment was like meeting the Pope.

“It was absolutely great and from that first season we clicked.

"I didn't think at this moment I would have a trophy in my hands named after him."

Ferguson spent 27 years in charge of United before his retirement in 2013. He guided the Old Trafford club to 13 Premier League and two titles among a host of other trophies.

Klopp, meanwhile, has spent almost five years at Liverpool, having joined after a successful spell at in which he won two titles and reached a Champions League final.

The 53-year-old guided the Anfield side to the European crown last season, followed by the UEFA Super Cup and Club World Cup before they sealed the domestic title.