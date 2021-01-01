'No discussion!' - Klopp's agent backs manager to remain with Liverpool even if they fail to reach Europe

With the chances of continental football next term still hanging in the balance, the German's future has been the subject of intense speculation

Jurgen Klopp is "absolutely" dedicated to Liverpool. even if the club fail to qualify for European football next season, according to his agent Marc Kosicke.

The Reds, Premier League champions last season and continental kings the term before that, have endured a difficult campaign that has seen them struggle to maintain a top four challenge.

They lie seventh - in the final potential qualification spot for European football - with five games left to play, and risk missing out entirely, but their manager's representative says he has no intention of walking away should they fall short.

What has been said?

Asked by Sky Sports Germany ahead of the Reds' game against Southampton this weekend, Kosicke stressed that Klopp remains committed to the task at hand with only a few brief words.

"Absolutely! No discussion," he replied when asked if the former Borussia Dortmund boss would remain at Anfield.

Further pressed on whether Klopp has a release clause within his contract, Kosicke refused to discuss the matter surrounding any such arrangement.

Klopp's situation examined

By the standards of English champions, Liverpool's descent down the table this season has come as a shock, with the Reds' bright start to their title defence giving way to a poor run of form that will see them end the season empty-handed.

The Reds have not been helped by a slew of injuries, including talismanic defender Virgil van Dijk, but even so, it has been a particularly trying campaign on Merseyside in the wake of a first league title for three decades.

Such troubles has seen Klopp, one of the most well-regarded coaches of his generation, linked to the vacant position of his home country Germany, who will part ways with World Cup-winning manager Joachim Low after Euro 2020.

Kosicke's reassurances that he remains focused on his future at Anfield will surely appease supporters keen for him to remain at the helm after breaking their major silverware drought.

