Presnel Kimpembe applauded by 'upset' PSG fans for apology after disobeying Marquinhos request

Paris Saint-Germain lost 3-1 to Monaco on Saturday, leading Presnel Kimpembe to apologise to travelling supporters after the game.

PSG lose at Monaco in Ligue 1

Missing key players through injury and illness

Kimpembe apology placates fans

WHAT HAPPENED? PSG slipped to a 3-1 Ligue defeat to Monaco on Saturday which led to tense scenes after the final whistle. Defender Presnel Kimpembe was captured apologising to fans after the loss at the Louis II Stadium despite captain Marquinhos advising team-mates not to approach them. Goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma also spoke to supporters.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: There is no doubt it was a difficult afternoon for Christophe Galtier's injury-hit side. The visitors were without key players Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi and Marco Verratti due to physical issues. PSG were also hit by a virus ahead of the game which saw Galtier's options reduced even further.

WHAT THEY SAID: Kimpembe asked fans for their support, with the team set to face Bayern Munich in a crunch game in the last 16 of the Champions League next. Kimpembe's words went down well with supporters who applauded his speech.

"On the ground, it's nonsense, we know. The only thing I can say is thank you for coming. Now, don't let us go, we still need you," he told them. "We will remobilize in the locker room, do things properly and we will get moving on Tuesday."

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR PSG? The French side now head back to the Parc des Princes where supporters will see their team face Bayern in the first leg of their Champions League tie on Tuesday.