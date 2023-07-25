Kim Kardashian watches Cristiano Ronaldo in Japan & is asked THE Lionel Messi or CR7 question as IShowSpeed taunts her kids over PSG shirt choice

Kim Kardashian, fresh from catching Lionel Messi in action for Inter Miami, is now in Japan watching Cristiano Ronaldo turn out for Al-Nassr.

WHAT HAPPENED? The American socialite is seemingly taking her sons Saint and Psalm on a world football tour, with some of the finest talent to have ever played the game being observed in live action. The Kardashian clan were in attendance as Messi made his debut for Inter Miami, and saw the iconic Argentine score a stoppage-time free-kick, and they have now moved from Florida to Asia for a glimpse of Ronaldo in friendly action against Paris Saint-Germain. Saint and Psalm, who are big fans of Messi, had PSG jerseys in place – but that did not go down too well once they were spotted by YouTuber IShowSpeed, who is famously pro-Ronaldo.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Speed made his way over to the Kardashians after spotting them sat near to where he was due to catch the Al-Nassr vs PSG game, and made a point of quizzing Saint and Psalm on why they were not supporting Ronaldo. He said: “Why you got that PSG on? You not a Ronaldo fan? Put that jersey on, bro! You’ve got to put the Ronaldo on.” Speed also asked Kim Kardashian to offer her take on the long-running Messi vs Ronaldo debate, but she would not be drawn on that subject and replied with “both” when asked which of the multiple Ballon d’Or winners she likes the most.

WHAT NEXT? Kardashian has been accused in the past of “cursing” any side that she displays allegiance to – having previously paid visits to Arsenal and PSG, while also donning a retro Roma shirt – but Messi was able to deliver on his big night in front of an A-list crowd and Ronaldo will be hoping that the 2023-24 campaign turns out to be a productive one for him.