Kieft understands Ajax striker Wout Weghorst’s anger and immediately explains why

Wim Kieft understands Wout Weghorst’s frustration during the Ajax v FC Twente match (1-2). The striker was substituted early, with Don-Angelo Konadu coming on in his place. Weghorst went on to score the equaliser, but it wasn’t enough to secure a positive result at home.

During his substitution, Weghorst was visibly annoyed at having to leave the pitch. When he reached the touchline, he refused to shake hands with interim manager Óscar García.

After the match, reporter Cristian Willaert wanted to interview Weghorst for ESPN, but the Netherlands international refused. Steven Berghuis did give an interview, however, emphasising that Ajax had not played well enough against Twente, who were the better side after half-time at the Johan Cruijff ArenA.

René van der Gijp discusses Weghorst, among other topics, in Monday’s edition of KieftJansenEgmondGijp. “You can keep saying that Sterling isn’t touching the ball anymore and that Wout is a bit confused, but by now you know that. It doesn’t surprise me anymore. As Wim once said: that lad isn’t quite right in the head. There you are, staring at him. I think what he does is all fine.”

“I understood why Weghorst was angry,” says Kieft, defending the Ajax striker. “Who is he being substituted for? A youth player who has scored four goals in three seasons. Dolberg is on the bench. And why, to come on for five minutes? Or could he also come on for half an hour? So I do understand that.”

The 33-year-old Weghorst has a contract with Ajax until 30 June this year. It looks as though the veteran will be leaving Amsterdam at the end of this season, with FC Twente a possible next step in the autumn of Weghorst’s career.

Following last Saturday’s match, Weghorst has made 59 appearances for Ajax. During that run, he has scored nineteen goals and provided four assists.