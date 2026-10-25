No panic buy! Luis Enrique shuts down transfer talk despite Kvaratskhelia injury blow

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PSG head coach Luis Enrique expressed sympathy for winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia following a severe injury setback. However, the Spanish boss firmly ruled out dipping into the transfer market specifically to replace the Georgian international.

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Kvaratskhelia suffers severe injury blow for PSG

Paris Saint-Germain forward Khvicha Kvaratskhelia faces a spell on the sidelines after sustaining a serious injury during recent first-team action. The Georgian international has been a crucial component of PSG's attack since joining the club.

Head coach Luis Enrique confirmed the severity of the setback while offering full support to the winger during his rehabilitation.

PSG continue to balance squad rotation as they compete across domestic and European competitions.

Luis Enrique backs 'fighter' Kvaratskhelia to return stronger

Speaking on the injury, Luis Enrique expressed deep sympathy for Kvaratskhelia while maintaining a positive long-term perspective. "Our thoughts are with the player and what he’s going to go through, it’s difficult," Luis Enrique stated.

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"Kvara is a fighter... he has been, is and will continue to be a very important player for us."

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"We’ll stand by him and be attentive to his needs. He’ll come back even stronger, I have no doubt about that," he added.

PSG boss rejects emergency transfer signings

Despite losing a key offensive player, Luis Enrique shut down suggestions that PSG must sign a replacement in the upcoming transfer window. "No injury means that we absolutely must sign a new player," Luis Enrique clarified.

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"Since the start of the season, I’ve always said that we could cope with any injuries."

"Of course, we always keep a close eye on every transfer window... but it’s never because of an injury," the manager insisted.

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Parisiens rely on squad unity during tough period

Luis Enrique praised his squad's family mindset as they unite to navigate key player absences ahead of Monday's clash against Lyon.

"We’re the same team with or without injuries, because we all share the same mindset," he concluded.

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PSG host Lyon on Monday night at the Parc des Princes seeking to take sole possession of first place in Ligue 1.