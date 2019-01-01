What is Kevin Kilbane's net worth & how much does the Dancing on Ice star earn?

The former international footballer, who appeared over 100 times for his country and played in the Premier League, is taking up iceskating

Kevin Kilbane will follow in the footsteps of Lee Sharpe and Graeme Le Saux as he becomes the third footballer to feature on ITV's 'Dancing on Ice'.

The former international enjoyed a respectable playing career, appearing in the Premier League for the likes of Sunderland, and , before retiring in 2012.

Since then he has transitioned into the world of broadcasting, where he is a pundit and columnist for a number of different media outlets.

Goal takes a look at how much Kilbane is worth and more.

What is Kevin Kilbane's net worth?

Kilbane's net worth is reported to be between £1 million and £5 million ($1.3m and $6.3m), with the bulk of his financial rewards coming in the form of his football contracts.

His services commanded a combined total of approximately £10m ($13m) in transfer fees during the course of his career, with the likes of Sunderland and spending money to sign him.

The former midfielder's worth pales in comparison to the likes of modern-day superstars Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, which is no surprise considering his lower profile.

Nevertheless, earnings reaching the millions are much higher than those of the average everyday working individual.

What does Kevin Kilbane earn?

Kilbane has hung up his boots but is now working for a variety of media organisations, including the BBC, Virgin Media Sport and Newstalk.

The former Toffees midfielder works as an analyst and colour commentator, appearing on shows such as Match of the Day, Final Score, Football Focus and Off the Ball.

However details regarding how much he is paid for carrying out those roles are unclear.

He's kicking off the boots for the skates ⛸ ...Kevin Kilbane (@kdkilbane77) will be joining us on the ice! #DancingOnIce pic.twitter.com/gyBFPWJUqT — Dancing On Ice (@dancingonice) September 25, 2019

As a contestant on Dancing on Ice, Kilbane is set to earn anything from £20,000 up to £100,000 ($26k to $130k), according to the Daily Express.

He has also contributed analysis to the betting company BoyleSports, written a regular column for the Irish Daily Mail and he has had an autobiography, titled Killa, published.

What charity work does Kevin Kilbane do?

Kilbane is a patron of the Down's Syndrome Association in the United Kingdom and an ambassador for the Down's Syndrome Centre in Ireland.

His eldest daughter, Elsie, has Down's Syndrome and he has been a vocal campaigner on issues pertaining to genetic disorder.

He has run a number of marathons, including the London and New York, in aid of the Down's Syndrome Association.

As well as Down's Syndrome, Kilbane has also regularly sought to raise awareness for mental health charities.

How many social media followers does Kevin Kilbane have?

Kilbane is a social media user, with a combined following of roughly 100,000 followers across his Twitter and Instagram pages.

He is more active on his Twitter account, which has 90,000 followers.

