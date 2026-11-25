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Kepa Arrizabalaga has opened up on the feeling of frustration inside the Arsenal dressing room following Tuesday's 1-1 Champions League draw with Borussia Dortmund. The Spanish goalkeeper was called into action at the Emirates Stadium after David Raya was sidelined with a shoulder problem.

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Stepping into the spotlight

Arsenal maintained their unbeaten status in European competition this season, but the mood in North London was far from celebratory after a stalemate against the German giants. Kepa , who earned his first continental start of the campaign, found himself between the posts as Mikel Arteta’s side looked to solidify their position in the top eight of the league phase. The opportunity arose following a late injury blow to first-choice keeper David Raya, who sustained a shoulder issue during the weekend's Premier League clash with Newcastle United.

The former Chelsea man performed well under pressure, but he admitted that the squad felt they had let two points slip away against the current Bundesliga leaders. Despite the quality of the opposition, the Gunners were the more dominant force for large periods of the contest. "We are a bit disappointed with the result," said Kepa on the club's official website. "I think it's a game that we should win, we created enough chances. I think we played very well against a very strong side. Sometimes football is like this, but if we keep playing like this, if we keep creating chances like this, I think we are in a good way."

Dealing with late drama

The atmosphere at the Emirates was electric as the home fans pushed for a decisive goal in the closing stages of the match. Arsenal threw everything forward in search of a winner, but the Dortmund defence held firm to secure a share of the spoils. For Kepa, the failure to find that late breakthrough was the primary source of the post-match disappointment within the camp.

"We wanted the win, we were playing in front of our fans. Until the end, we pushed, the atmosphere was brilliant, I think we were very close. And when you don’t get that late goal, you are a bit frustrated, but I think we have to take the positives. I think we played very well, they are first in the Bundesliga. They are a really good team and I think we played them in a good way," the 32-year-old goalkeeper continued.

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Ready for the call

Stepping in for Raya required a quick mental shift for Kepa, who has spent much of the season providing cover. However, the Spaniard insisted he was prepared for the challenge and was pleased to have the chance to contribute to the team’s European journey. He noted the difference between this start and other emergency appearances he has had to make in the past.

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"At least today I had a warm-up to go out!” he smiled when discussing the late change in the starting lineup. "But yeah, happy to be out there, happy to help the team. It's what we train for, it's what we are there for. When we have the opportunity to step in, we try to give our best."

Eyes on the future

The Champions League league phase remains wide open as the competition heads toward its final rounds. Arsenal face a daunting trip to face Real Madrid in early December, a fixture that could define their final standing in the table. Kepa believes the squad must remain disciplined as the schedule intensifies across multiple competitions.

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"It's going to be until the end," Kepa added. "It's the Champions League, it's nothing easy. Every game is a tough game; we are feeling that every game. We have to keep focused, go step by step; I think we have a big, important game at the weekend. So, let's go day by day."