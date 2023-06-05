Kendry Paez is a Blue! Chelsea strike €20m deal to sign Ecuadorian wonderkid when he turns 18 in 2025

Chelsea have announced they have agreed a deal to sign Ecuadorian teenaged star Kendry Paez from Independiente del Valle in his home country.

16-year-old signs for Chelsea

He will not join until 2025

Blues beat Dortmund to signing

WHAT HAPPENED? It has been confirmed that the 16-year-old will join the Stamford Bridge club when he turns 18 in two years' time, after impressing for the Ecuadorian club.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Paez is a creative midfielder with an ability to dribble past opponents and carve out chances for team-mates. He recently caught the eye at the Under-20 World Cup in Argentina, becoming the youngest ever player – at 16 years and 22 days – to score a goal in the competition, helping Ecuador to the last 16 of the tournament.

AND WHAT'S MORE: It's claimed in various reports that Chelsea have paid a hefty €20m (£17.2m) package, including bonuses, beating Borussia Dortmund to the deal. Paez does not turn 18 until 2025 so it will be a while before Blues fans get to see him in action – and doubtful whether new boss Mauricio Pochettino will still be in charge when he's ready to play.

WHAT NEXT FOR PAEZ? He will continue playing his club football for Independiente del Valle and gaining valuable experience en route to the Premier League.