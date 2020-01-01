Kane's return could propel Spurs to a top-four finish - Redknapp

The former Tottenham boss wants to see an influential figure get back on the pitch as soon as possible after stepping up his recovery from injury

Harry Kane could inspire to a top-four Premier League finish if he returns to action ahead of schedule, according to Harry Redknapp, who thinks the striker has all the attributes to "push them over the line".

Kane hobbled off with a hamstring injury during Spurs' defeat to on New Year's Day and underwent surgery on the issue after being assessed by the club's medical staff.

It was initially feared that the 26-year-old would miss the remainder of the 2019-20 campaign, which also made him a doubt for ahead of this summer's European Championship.

However, Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho was able to deliver a positive update on Kane's recovery last week, revealing the forward could be welcomed back into the first-team fold for the "last few games of the season".

Redknapp believes Kane is capable of boosting Spurs' chances of qualifying for the , with five points currently separating Mourinho's men and fourth-placed in the top-flight standings.

“To have him available for the Euros is going to be very important and, for Tottenham, they’re still looking to get a top-four finish so he could help push them over the line and get where they want to be," the ex-Spurs head coach told the PA News Agency.

“It’s going to be tight there. It’s very open. Tottenham have got a good squad of players. I know they’ve got a couple of injuries at the moment but they’ve still got enough good players to really push for that fourth spot.

“It’s great to see Harry getting fit. He’s a fantastic boy, great professional and a great player.”

Mourinho has helped Tottenham climb back up the table since taking over from Mauricio Pochettino in November, but the Portuguese boss has come under fire after run of three successive defeats in the last fortnight.

A 3-2 loss at home to on Sunday marked Tottenham's latest setback, but Redknapp is confident that Mourinho is the right man to "bring some trophies" to the club in the coming years.

“I still think Tottenham have got probably the third-best squad in the Premier League,” said Redknapp.

“He’s a top manager, his record shows that. Tottenham’s a top club. A fantastic new stadium, great training ground. I think they’ve got outstanding players. It’s a great job for him.

“I’m sure he’s looking forward to the next few years being the manager of Tottenham and bringing some trophies to Tottenham.

“We all loved Poch but he didn’t manage to win anything. Tottenham supporters would be delighted to win anything I would have thought.”