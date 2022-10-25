'People would forgive him' - Kane given Tottenham transfer advice by Klinsmann

Tottenham striker Harry Kane has been handed some transfer advice by former Spurs and Bayern forward Jurgen Klinsmann.

Kane future uncertain

Klinsmann offers advice

Says fans would understand exit

WHAT HAPPENED? Kane is out of contract at Tottenham in 2024 and there has been speculation Bayern Munich could be interested in bringing the England international to the Allianz Arena. Klinsmann, who played for both clubs during his career, has offered the striker some advice about his future.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I’m a huge, huge fan of Harry. There’s no doubt about it, as we all are at Spurs. It’s a decision that he has to make sooner or later. He knows he has a very good team right now. He has a very strong-minded manager, so we all hope that he actually starts to win trophies now with Spurs," he told The Athletic.

"That’s our hope. But also, I think people would forgive him if he said at a certain point, if it’s next summer or the summer after when his contract is definitely over, that he will move on to a club that might give him a higher probability to win trophies. But I still have that hope that it will happen with Spurs."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Kane has insisted he is "focused" on trying to win trophies with Tottenham amid talk of a move to Bayern but speculation about his future is likely to persist, particularly as he will enter the last 12 months of his current deal in the summer.

DID YOU KNOW? It has taken Kane only 12 games to reach 10 goals in the Premier League this season which is the quickest he's hit double figures in his career. Last season, Kane didn't score his 10th league goal until his 25th game of the season.

WHAT NEXT FOR KANE? The Tottenham striker is back in Champions League action on Wednesday against Sporting. Spurs will qualify for the knockout stages with a victory in north London.