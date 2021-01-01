‘Kane is staying at Spurs until 2024’ – No need to rush contract talks or consider sale, says Brown

The former Tottenham midfielder cannot see a star striker going anywhere in upcoming transfer windows, with his immediate future in north London

have no need to rush contract talks with Harry Kane or fear interest from afar, says Michael Brown, with the prolific frontman expected to honour terms through to the summer of 2024.

Spurs have moved to ensure that key men remain tied to long-term contracts in north London, and that is the case with talismanic striker Kane, who committed to his last deal in June 2018.

As a product of Tottenham’s academy system, the captain has remained fiercely loyal to the club that offered him a big break on a Premier League stage.

There has been talk of a big-money move being made elsewhere, with an ambitious performer eager to compete for and ultimately land major silverware.

Spurs have endured a barren run on that front, but Jose Mourinho is considered to be the perfect coach to get a star-studded squad back on the trophy trail.

Success would help to prevent Kane’s head from being turned, but Brown believes Tottenham should have no fears on that front at present as the 27-year-old superstar has offered no indication that he will be pushing for the exits.

The former Spurs midfielder told Football Insider after seeing extension talks for Kane mooted: “There’s no rush for Spurs regarding time on a new contract.

“But, you would say, if there’s interest in the player and you feel a new contract might make that player more settled because he might be thinking he can make more money somewhere else or get a better opportunity, then you should offer him a new contract if you can afford it.

“Tottenham don’t need to sell. They’re financially sound, they’re in a great position.

“Yes, they’ve obviously had a bit of pressure with Covid, the new stadium etc, but they don’t need to sell Harry Kane when he’s on a contract like he is.

“It will just come down to if they feel like it’s the right decision from the club to give him a reward, to extend his contract a little bit longer, to make it more secure, then they could do. But there’s not a massive amount of rush when he’s staying until 2024.”

Kane has passed the 200-goal mark for Tottenham this season, and 150 efforts in the Premier League, with his value to the cause lost on nobody in north London as they look to do all they can to keep him in his current surroundings for the immediate and long-term future.