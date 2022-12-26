Kane fires back! England star scores after World Cup heartbreak as Tottenham snatch draw at Brentford

Tottenham staged a much-needed comeback to steal a point away from Brentford on Boxing Day, coming from 2-0 down to draw 2-2.

Brentford let two-goal lead slip

Kane and Hojbjerg save defensively woeful Spurs

Chances for winner at both ends

TELL ME MORE: A rotated Spurs outfit still had more than enough talent on display to shake off some streaky performances and return to action with a much-needed win. However, the cobwebs showed from the first whistle and Brentford, backed by a buoyant Gtech Community Stadium, applied pressure early on and took a deserved lead into half-time.

Spurs picked up after the break, and after a strong penalty appeal against Ben Mee was waved away, the Bees went down the other end and capitalised on more calamitous defending when Ivan Toney doubled their lead from a cheap corner. However, Spurs remained calm and quickly pulled one back through Harry Kane's brilliant header, before Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg levelled proceedings. Kane had been targeted by taunts from the home support after his World Cup quarter-final penalty miss in Qatar.

THE MVP: Ivan Toney showed his class once again, not only by grabbing a goal, but by bullying Tottenham's defence for the best part of an hour. His link-up play, positional awareness and physicality are the perfect attributes to combine with his technical ability, making him a complete menace.

Tottenham had no idea how to keep him quiet, which left their defensive structure in pieces. Brentford must find a way to replicate his influence depending on the outcome of the FA's investigation into him over betting.

THE BIG LOSER: 34-year-old Fraser Forster made his Premier League debut for Spurs on their return to action, with Hugo Lloris given a rest having fallen in the World Cup final with France. However, Forster left a lot to be desired and reminded everyone why he serves as back-up at best. The England international looked incredibly immobile and was unable to convincingly deal with anything Brentford truly tested him with, flapping for the opener and resorting to using his legs far too often thereafter.

It's fair to say Conte will be restoring Lloris as quickly as he possibly can.

MATCH IN THREE PHOTOS:

MATCH RATING (OUT OF FIVE): ⭐⭐⭐⭐