'I came here to win trophies' - Kalvin Phillips insists he has no plans to leave Manchester City after nightmare debut season under Pep Guardiola

WHAT HAPPENED? The England international midfielder, who joined the Cityzens from Leeds United last summer for £45 million, has appeared in 20 matches for the club this season for a total of just 503 minutes on the pitch in an injury-hit campaign.

Despite a poor debut season at the Etihad Stadium, the 27-year-old has no plans to leave the club as he claimed that he wants to win more trophies with Manchester City.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to BBC, Phillips said, "I came here to win trophies and play football. I’ve not done as much as I’d like to this season. Next pre-season I’ll try and come back as fit as possible and hopefully, I can be similar to the likes of Rodri and Gundogan who are very important to the team and undroppable.

"Not being big-headed, but I was one of the stand-out players there [at Leeds] and the first couple of training sessions I was like: 'What I’m doing here?'. I’ve adapted for a longer time than normal because of my injuries. To learn from them every single day. Still, we’ve got young players who are right up my backside. I’m looking forward to spending a good five more years here.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It was earlier reported that Liverpool were eyeing Phillips as an alternative to Jude Bellingham and were reportedly keen on placing a £35 million bid for the out of favour Manchester City midfielder.

WHAT NEXT FOR MANCHESTER CITY? Pep Guardiola's side will be next seen in action on Sunday as they take on Brentford in their final Premier League match of the season.