Kai Havertz explains why his Chelsea team-mates call him 'Donkey' as he reveals 'special relationship' with 'very calm animal'

Chelsea forward Kai Havertz has opened up on his love for animals and how that has inspired a nickname for him at Stamford Bridge.

Havertz nicknamed 'Donkey' at Chelsea

Says the animals give him peace

Donkeys have inspired his new charity

WHAT HAPPENED? Havertz has spoken about his love for donkeys after launching a charity inspired by the animals, which also incorporates youth development and elderly care. The Chelsea attacker has revealed his family adopted donkeys at a sanctuary when he was younger and the animals help give him peace away from the football pitch.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Some of my teammates call me Donkey. It’s not because of my football,” he told the Guardian. "From day one, I felt a special relationship with donkeys. It’s a very calm animal: maybe I personalised myself in them because I’m calm too. They chill all day, don’t do much, just want to live their life. I loved them always. And when I lost, I would go to the sanctuary. You look at the animals, see something human in them. It was a kind of recovery, a place I felt peace."

Havertz added: "Football’s not the most important thing in my life. Other things are maybe 100 times more important. Maybe it’s not easy to say and people don’t like it, but it’s how I feel."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chelsea are in the midst of a difficult season but Havertz hit form just before the international break. The Germany international has scored in each of his last three games for the Blues and now has seven for the season so far in the Premier League.

WHAT NEXT FOR HAVERTZ? The forward is due back in action with Chelsea on Saturday, April 1 against Aston Villa in the Premier League.