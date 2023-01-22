Juventus vs Atalanta: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Juventus will host Atalanta in a battle to climb up the Serie A table on Sunday at the Allianz Stadium on Sunday.
Juventus and Atalanta have drawn seven of their last 11 Serie A meetings (two wins apiece), after a run of 13 matches in which the Bianconeri had always won. Massimiliano Allegri's men cannot afford to drop points anymore as they are currently in the 10th spot with 22 points from 18 matches. They are already 25 points behind league leaders Napoli and 12 adrift of fourth-placed Lazio.
On the other hand, the Bergamo-based team head into this fixture on the back of two successive victories against Bologna and Salernitana. They have been playing some scintillating football this campaign and would hope to finish in the top four to qualify for the Champions League next season. They are currently tied on 34 points with Lazio but find themselves behind on goal difference in the fifth spot.
So which TV channel is the game on and how can you stream it live online?
Juventus vs Atalanta date & kick-off time
Game:
Juventus vs Atalanta
Date:
January 22, 2023
Kick-off:
7:45 pm GMT / 2:45 pm ET / 1:15 am IST (Jan 23)
Venue:
Allianz Stadium, Turin
How to watch Juventus vs Atalanta on TV & live stream online
In the United States (US), the game can be watched live on the CBS Sports Network and Paramount+.
In the UK, the clash between Juventus and Inter can be watched live on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate with live streaming available on the BT Player.
In India, the Sports18 Network has the broadcast rights for Serie A games, with steaming on Jio Cinema.
Country
TV channel
Live stream
US
CBS Sports Network
UK
India
Sports18 SD/HD
Jio Cinema
Juventus team news and squad
Juventus will miss Leonardo Bonucci, Mattia De Sciglio and Adrien Rabiot for this fixture. Paul Pogba is nearing full fitness but this fixture comes too soon for him.
After fielding several fringe players against Monza midweek, Allegri will field a full-strength starting XI against Atalanta which should include the likes of Arkadiusz Milik, Bremer, Manuel Locatelli and Wojciech Szczesny.
Juventus possible XI: Szczesny; Danilo, Bremer, Sandro; McKennie, Fagioli, Locatelli, Miretti, Kostic; Di Maria; Milik
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Szczesny, Perin, Pinsoglio
Defenders
Bremer, Gatti, Rugani, Danilo, Sandro.
Midfielders
Locatelli, Miretti, Fagioli, Kostic, McKennie, Paredes, Cuadrado.
Forwards
Ake, Junior, Chiesa, Soule, Kean, Milik, Di Maria, Vlahovic, Jorge.
Atalanta team news and squad
Atalanta will be without Duvan Zapata due to a groin problem and Davide Zappacosta with a thigh injury, whereas Teun Koopmeiners is suspended.
Ademola Lookman is likely to be partnered by Rasmus Hojlund in the attack.
Monza possible XI: Musso; Toloi, Palomino, Scalvini; Hateboer, De Roon, Pasalic, Ruggeri; Ederson; Lookman, Hojlund
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Sportiello, Musso, Rossi.
Defenders
Demiral, Scalvini, Djimsiti, Okoli, Toloi, Palomino, Maehle, Rugeri, Hateboer, Soppy, Zortea.
Midfielders
De Roon, Ederson, Muratore, Pasalic, Lookman, Boga.
Forwards
Zapata, Hojlund, Muriel.