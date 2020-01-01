Juventus stars Rugani and Matuidi recover from coronavirus

The defender and midfielder had tested positive for Covid-19, however the Serie A club have confirmed that both players have now made a full recovery

players Daniele Rugani and Blaise Matuidi have both made a complete recovery after testing positive for coronavirus, the club have confirmed.

French international midfielder Matuidi confirmed he had been diagnosed with the virus on March 18, a week after it was revealed that Italian defender Rugani had contracted Covid-19.

The club said both players had undergone swab tests which had come back clean, meaning they no longer have to self-isolate.

A club statement read: "Rugani and Matuidi underwent, as per protocol, a double-check with diagnostic tests (swabs) for the coronavirus. The tests came back with negative results. The players have, therefore, recovered and are no longer subjected to the home isolation regime."

Matuidi had previously announced via Instagram that he had tested positive for the virus, although he had not shown any symptoms.

He wrote: "I am an asymptomatic carrier of the virus, aware of the privilege of being a professional footballer and as such benefit from regular and excellent medical monitoring. If it weren't, I probably never would have known."

While in isolation, it was revealed Matuidi has ensured he will remain a Juve player for a year longer after signing a contract extension through to 2021 on February 14. The 32-year-old's deal had previously been due to expire at the end of this season.

Rugani suffered minor symptoms of the virus but had also sought to assure fans via social media that he was not in any immediate danger.

In a message posted on his Twitter page, he said: "You will have read the news and that's why I want to reassure all those who are worrying about me, I'm fine."

His girlfriend Michela Persico previously told Corriere Della Sera: "Daniele recorded three mild fever lines, he was at a temperature of 37.5.

"He asked to be checked and, the next day, the test was positive, but he already had no fever, nor did he have or had a cough or something else. So we didn't expect it. We don't have a clue how the infection happened."

Another Juventus player, Paulo Dybala, also contracted coronavirus and has since recovered, although he has described his symptoms as being more serious than those of Rugani and Matuidi.

"I had a bad cough, I felt tired and when I slept, I felt cold. At first, I didn't think about what it could be but it had happened to two other team-mates and the last one was me," Dybala said during an interview with the official AFA website.

"We had headaches, but it was advisable not to take anything. The club gave us vitamins and over time we felt better. It's psychological. You were scared at first, but it's OK now. These days we haven't had any symptoms."