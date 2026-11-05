Juventus player ratings vs AZ Alkmaar: Randal Kolo Muani and Teun Koopmeiners punish Dutch hosts in efficient victory

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Juventus maintained their impressive Europa League form with a disciplined 2-1 victory over AZ Alkmaar at the AFAS Stadion. Early goals from Teun Koopmeiners and Randal Kolo Muani secured the points despite a late scare.

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Luciano Spalletti’s Juventus side demonstrated a masterclass in clinical finishing during the first half in Alkmaar, effectively putting the game to bed before the interval. The Bianconeri capitalised on their superior tactical positioning, with Kolo Muani serving as the primary fulcrum. The Frenchman turned provider for Koopmeiners in the 19th minute, allowing the former AZ man to haunt his old club, before Kolo Muani himself doubled the advantage in the 37th minute following excellent work from Nick Woltemade.

The second half was a more cagey affair as Juventus looked to conserve energy, dropping into a deep block that invited pressure. While AZ Alkmaar dominated possession (56%) and registered 18 shots, their inability to find the target consistently kept Juventus comfortable until the 88th minute. A late strike from Mexx Meerdink ensured a nervous finish, but the Italian giants held firm through four minutes of stoppage time to secure their third win of the continental campaign.

Goalkeeper & Defence

Guglielmo Vicario - 7/10

The Italian shot-stopper was largely untroubled for 80 minutes but remained concentrated to produce two vital saves. He could do little about Meerdink’s late effort, which was hit with precision, but his distribution helped Juventus bypass the initial Dutch press during the first half.

Jhon Lucumi - 7/10

A physically dominant performance from the Colombian, who led the backline with authority. He won the majority of his aerial duels and was crucial in clearing the lines when AZ began to pump crosses into the box during the final fifteen minutes.

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Federico Gatti - 6/10

A typically aggressive display from Gatti, though he occasionally flirted with danger by stepping out of the defensive line. He was substituted in the 78th minute for Bremer to freshen up the legs as the defensive workload increased.

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Lloyd Kelly - 6/10

Kelly provided a solid left-sided balance to the defensive line. While not as proactive as Lucumi, his positioning was disciplined, ensuring the AZ wingers were forced into wide areas rather than cutting inside to test Vicario.

Pierre Kalulu - 7/10

Operating as a wing-back, Kalulu showed his versatility. He was primarily tasked with defensive duties in the second half, where he excelled in one-on-one situations, though his offensive output was limited compared to his counterpart on the opposite flank.

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Midfield

Pape Sarr - 7/10

The midfield engine room was powered by Sarr, who covered immense ground. His ability to intercept play and transition quickly was key to Juventus' success on the counter-attack, providing the platform for the attackers to thrive in the first half.

Andrea Cambiaso - 6/10

An industrious performance from Cambiaso, though he found himself in the referee's notebook with a yellow card in the 48th minute. He was withdrawn at the hour mark as Spalletti looked to shore up the defensive structure.

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Teun Koopmeiners - 8/10

The protagonist of the evening. Koopmeiners showed great composure to open the scoring in the 19th minute against his former employers. His passing range was exceptional, and he dictated the tempo of the game until Juventus retreated into a lower block.

Attack

Randal Kolo Muani - 9/10

The undisputed man of the match. Kolo Muani was involved in everything positive for the visitors, providing the assist for the opener before scoring a well-taken goal in the 37th minute. His movement off the ball caused the AZ central defenders constant headaches until his 85th-minute withdrawal.

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Kerim Alajbegovic - 6/10

The teenage sensation was handed a start by Spalletti and showed flashes of his technical ability. While he didn't register a goal or assist, his presence helped stretch the AZ defence before he was replaced by Jeremie Boga in the 60th minute.

Nick Woltemade - 7/10

An effective link-player, Woltemade claimed a deserved assist for Kolo Muani’s goal. His height and strength allowed Juventus to play long when under pressure, acting as a reliable outlet to hold the ball up.

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Substitutes & Manager

Jeremie Boga - 6/10

Came on in the 60th minute to provide fresh impetus on the break. His dribbling offered Juventus a way to relieve pressure, though his final ball lacked its usual bite.

Juan Cabal - 5/10

Introduced for Cambiaso, Cabal struggled slightly with the intensity of the game, culminating in a yellow card in the 94th minute as he looked to halt a late AZ charge.

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Gleison Bremer - 6/10

Replacing Gatti in the 78th minute, the Brazilian added extra steel to the defence for the closing stages.

Jeff Ekhator - 5/10

A brief but disciplined cameo, though he picked up a yellow card in the 85th minute shortly after entering the fray.

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Douglas Luiz - N/A

Came on too late to be fairly rated.

Luciano Spalletti - 8/10

The tactical setup was spot on. Spalletti identified AZ's high line as a weakness and exploited it perfectly in the first half. His substitutions were pragmatic, designed to protect the lead, and while the clean sheet was lost, the three points never truly looked in doubt.