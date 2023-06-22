Juventus join €40m battle to sign Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey amid strong interest from Saudi Arabia

Juventus have reportedly enquired about Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey amid interest from Saudi Arabian sides.

Partey a potential target for Juventus

Several Saudi teams keen on signing him

Midfielder facing uncertain Arsenal future

WHAT HAPPENED? Partey is attracting interest from Serie A side Juventus and several teams in the Saudi Pro League, reports Fabrizio Romano. He claims the Saudi clubs are prepared to pay £35 million ($45m) in three installments but the 30-year-old has agreed to nothing yet. The Italian outfit may, however, only move for the midfielder, who has two years left on his contract, if Adrien Rabiot does not sign a new deal.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Ghana international played a key role in the Gunners' push to win the Premier League, which ultimately ended in a second-place finish. However, reports suggest he could be sold as the north London side try to sign Declan Rice from West Ham and Jorginho was used on occasion at Partey's expense at the tail end of the campaign.

WHAT NEXT? Partey, who signed from Atletico Madrid in 2020, is enjoying a break after a lengthy season. If he is still with Arsenal next month, he will be involved in their pre-season campaign.