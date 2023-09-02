- Huge bid imminent
- Klopp adamant Salah not for sale
- Saudi clubs can sign until September 7
WHAT HAPPENED? The Liverpool boss remains adamant that the Egyptian forward is not for sale despite a bid reported to be in the region of £200m from the Saudi Pro league club. Klopp also declared that he has no concerns over Salah's focus over the coming weeks.
WHAT THEY SAID: Klopp told newspaper journalists ahead of Sunday's fixture against Aston Villa: "Mo is super committed, really in training fully there. And in the leadership meetings this week he was fully in. I have to deal with facts, and my fact is: ‘All good, we are here and everything is fine' ".
THE BIGGER PICTURE: With the Saudi transfer window open for another week, there may well be a testing period to come for both the player and the club. Al-Ittihad's bid is likely to prove tempting for 31-year-old Salah in terms of salary.
WHAT NEXT FOR LIVERPOOL? Liverpool will turn their focus to hosting Aston Villa at Anfield on Sunday.