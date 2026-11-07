Klopp's defence dilemma! Boss turns to Jeltsch experiment as right-back options run thin

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Germany head coach Jurgen Klopp has outlined his defensive strategy for upcoming Nations League fixtures, addressing depth at right-back alongside Philipp Treu. Klopp revealed plans to test youngster Finn Jeltsch in the role, while confirming his trust in centre-backs Malick Thiaw, Nico Schlotterbeck, and Jonathan Tah.

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Klopp addresses right-back depth behind Philipp Treu

Germany manager Jurgen Klopp has acknowledged squad depth constraints at right-back while detailing solutions for the upcoming international window. Following strong performances from Philipp Treu, Klopp is exploring tactical variations to ensure adequate coverage.

RB Leipzig duo Ridle Baku and Benjamin Henrichs remain key options, with Henrichs returning to fitness.

However, Klopp revealed an exciting tactical experiment involving versatile youngster Finn Jeltsch.

Jeltsch experiment to provide tactical flexibility

"First of all, you notice that this is a position where we don't have 40 players to choose from. That's why Pipo [Treu] did great in camp," Klopp explained. "We have both Leipzig players with Ridle Baku and Benni Henrichs. Benni comes back and looks really good."

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"Beyond that, what we would like to see is Finn Jeltsch. Finn made an incredibly good impression in our training camp. He is a very good footballer, dynamic, and a smart guy."

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"Our idea is simply to see him at right-back as well, because we have different build-up formations, whether we build up with a 3-2 or 3-1," Klopp added.

Trust in Thiaw-Schlotterbeck pairing and Tah load management

At centre-back, Klopp reaffirmed complete trust in Malick Thiaw and Nico Schlotterbeck while explaining Jonathan Tah's workload management at Bayern Munich.

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"Nico Schlotterbeck unfortunately got injured in the first camp, and Malick Thiaw did unfathomably well. With Malick, he hasn't played three consecutive club games, but he did so well for us that we want him involved," Klopp noted.

Regarding Tah, Klopp clarified: "At Bayern, Jonathan Tah's workload is being managed. During this crazy phase they have, you have to rotate. Jonathan is a top centre-back, so despite rotation, we never thought about leaving him at home."

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Solid foundation for Serbia and Netherlands tests

Germany's defensive unit faces two contrasting tests in Belgrade against Serbia and at home against the Netherlands.

Klopp's tactical flexibility in build-up play will be put to the test as he integrates versatile options like Jeltsch alongside established leaders.

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The squad gathers in Herzogenaurach on Monday to fine-tune defensive structures ahead of Friday's kick-off.