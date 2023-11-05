'I've deseved a lot of cards in my life' - Jurgen Klopp confused after being booked during Liverpool draw with Luton

Jurgen Klopp admitted he was "really surprised" to be shown a yellow card during Liverpool's 1-1 draw with Luton on Sunday.

Klopp confused by yellow card

Liverpool boss cautioned after Luton goal

Luis Diaz snatched 1-1 draw for Reds

WHAT HAPPENED? Klopp was shown a yellow card in the aftermath of Luton's goal. The Liverpool boss felt his side should have been awarded a penalty for grappling in the penalty area, but play was waved on an Tahith Chong scored on the counter-attack.

WHAT THEY SAID: "It was Anthony Taylor [fourth official] who gave me the yellow card, not the referee," Klopp told Sky Sports. "I spoke to the linesman and Anthony didn't like that. I was really surprised when I got the yellow card. I deserve a lot of cards in my life but this one I didn't understand. You'll have to ask Anthony why."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Liverpool were spared their blushes when second-half substitute Luis Diaz scored a 95th-minute header to rescue a point. It was an emotional moment for the attacker, who has been dealing with the kidnap of his father in Colombia.

Article continues below

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR KLOPP AND LIVERPOOL? Klopp's side will turn their attention to the Europa League when they face Toulouse in France on Thursday. Their next Premier League assignment is at home to Brentford on Sunday.