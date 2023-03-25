Julian Nagelsmann's girlfriend a 'BIG problem' at Bayern Munich & 'didn't go down well' in dressing room as Markus Babbel makes controversial claim

Dominic Booth
|
Lena Wurzenberger Julian Nagelsmann BayernGetty/GOAL
J. NagelsmannBayern München

Julian Nagelsmann's relationship with a journalist at German newspaper BILD was a 'big problem' at Bayern Munich, Markus Babbel has claimed.

  • Nagelsmann, 35, is dating journalist
  • Babbel: 'There was a lack of trust'
  • Girlfriend has now left BILD

WHAT HAPPENED? Lena Wurzenberger has now left the media organisation completely, after initially stepping back from covering Bayern Munich when she began dating Nagelsmann. Despite that, it's been claimed there were trust issues at the club before Nagelsmann's sacking, due to the relationship.

WHAT THEY SAID: Former Bayern and Germany defender Markus Babbel told Blick: "I know that Nagelsmann's relationship with a BILD reporter was a huge topic in the dressing room. It didn't go down well at all that he was with her. His girlfriend was therefore a big problem for Bayern.

"There was a lack of trust because some players just weren't able to communicate what they were thinking anymore. Because they were afraid that everything would end up in the newspaper."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Nagelsmann was sacked by Bayern this week, with the club second in the Bundesliga, a point behind Borussia Dortmund. They have appointed former Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel -whose first game will be against Dortmund following the end of the international break.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Julian Nagelsmann BayernGettyLena Wurzenberger Julian NagelsmannGetty / TwitterThomas Tuchel Chelsea HIC 16:9Getty

DID YOU KNOW? Nagelsmann split up with his wife Verena after 15 years together before it emerged he was in a relationship with Wurzenberger. He was on holiday skiing with his 30-year-old girlfriend in Austria when news reached him of his sacking from Bayern.

