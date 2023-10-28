Jude Bellingham was decisive yet again as his two late strikes gave Real Madrid a come-from-behind win in the first Clasico of the season on Saturday

Bellingham stars in first Clasico

Puts Madrid level after early Gundogan strike

Nets dramatic injury-time winner

WHAT HAPPENED? Bellingham continued the prolific form he has shown since moving to Real Madrid in the summer with a first Clasico goal. Barcelona took the lead in the first half through Ilkay Gundogan's strike, but Bellingham levelled the match on 68 minutes when he beat Marc-Andre ter Stegen and fired a shot into the top corner. However, Bellingham wasn't finished there either. The midfielder struck again late on to make it 2-1 to the hosts.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The goal makes Bellingham the first Englishman to score in the famous fixture since Michael Owen netted for Los Blancos in 2005 at the Santiago Bernabeu. Bellingham now has 13 goals and three assists in 13 games for Carlo Ancelotti's side and is currently La Liga's top goalscorer.

WHAT NEXT FOR BELLINGHAM AND REAL MADRID? It's a rare free midweek for Real Madrid, who'll be looking to rest up after a hectic schedule before preparing to face Rayo Vallecano at home next Sunday.