Furious Jude Bellingham shoves cameraman, smashes water bottle & clashes with Marc Cucurella after Borussia Dortmund Champions League exit at Chelsea

- Physical altercation with Cucurella
- Also pushed cameraman away
- Threw water bottle at ground
WHAT HAPPENED? Bellingham, already furious about Kai Havertz's controversial penalty retake, pushed Chelsea defender Marc Cucurella after Dortmund's 2-0 loss that eliminated them from the Champions League. After being guided away by cooler heads, he went on to shove a cameraman who was trying to film him up-close and then launched a water bottle into the ground.TwitterTwitterTwitterTwitter
THE BIGGER PICTURE: During the match, Bellingham drew the ire of Thiago Silva from the stands. Silva shouted "son of a b*tch" at Bellingham after the midfielder slid through Reece James.
WHAT NEXT FOR DORTMUND? Bellingham and Dortmund have a derby against Schalke in the Bundesliga on Saturday as they look to recover from their European exit.