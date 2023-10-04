'That's a bit too much!' - Jude Bellingham responds to Diego Maradona comparisons after scoring dazzling solo goal for Real Madrid at Napoli in the Champions League

Jude Bellingham has cooled comparisons to Diego Maradona after his incredible solo goal helped Real Madrid beat Napoli in the Champions League.

Bellingham cools Maradona comparison

Solo goal helped Real Madrid beat Napoli

Eight goals in nine games for young midfielder

WHAT HAPPENED? Real Madrid came from behind to beat Napoli 3-2 at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona on Tuesday to take control of Champions League Group C. Bellingham's wonder goal invited comparisons to the legendary Argentinian; after Vinicius Junior had drawn Madrid level, the 20-year-old picked up the ball just inside the Napoli half, dribbled past several defenders and poked the ball into the net.

WHAT THEY SAID: "That's a bit too much!" Bellingham replied when the style of his goal was compared to Maradona. "It was a nice goal. From what I've seen on YouTube and documentaries, his [Maradona's] quality was a bit more than mine, or a lot more. I'm just trying to contribute in a Jude way."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Bellingham has now scored eight goals in nine appearances for Real Madrid following his £88.5 million ($107.7m/€103m) move from Borussia Dortmund over the summer. Keen to take the spotlight off himself, the England international labelled team-mate and fellow goalscorer Vinicius "the best in the world," after the match.

WHAT NEXT FOR BELLINGHAM?: Bellingham will look to continue his superb start to the season when Real Madrid take on Osasuna on Saturday. A win will see Los Blancos spend the international break top of La Liga. Bellingham is expected to be in the England squad for upcoming matches against Australia and Italy.