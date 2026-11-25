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Jude Bellingham delivered another dazzling Champions League display on Tuesday night, firing a sensational half-volley to help Real Madrid cruise past PSV Eindhoven. His latest moment of magic sparked immediate comparisons with club legend Zinedine Zidane, prompting a remarkably humble response from the England international.

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Bellingham shines in Real Madrid's PSV rout

Bellingham delivered another brilliant performance on Tuesday night, scoring a stunning goal as Madrid secured a resounding 5-1 victory over PSV in the Champions League. The England international struck an exceptional half-volley to cap off a sequence that underlined his brilliant form.

Bellingham has been in sensational touch since the start of the season, consistently driving Los Blancos forward. His latest European display immediately sent observers into a frenzy, with many drawing direct parallels between the midfielder and Madrid icon Zidane.

England star rejects flattering Zidane comparisons

Despite the growing hype surrounding his similarities to the legendary Frenchman, the former Borussia Dortmund midfielder refused to entertain the comparisons. Speaking to the media after the convincing win, Bellingham was quick to put distance between himself and the club icon.

"Comparisons with Zidane? No, that's too much," Bellingham said, as quoted by Onze Mondial. "It's a nice goal, but no. Zidane is much better than me, much more elegant. He's my childhood idol and he's much better."

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Shared style and the famous number five

Even with Bellingham's modest reaction, it is easy to see why supporters and pundits are making the connection. Beyond his effortless elegance on the ball, the Englishman also wears the atypical number five shirt that Zidane made famous in Madrid.

Furthermore, Bellingham has been a key player for Los Blancos since arriving from Dortmund in 2023. During this time, the 23-year-old has helped the team secure the Champions League, Liga, the UEFA Super Cup, the Spanish Super Cup, and the Intercontinental Cup. In total, he has recorded 53 goals and 38 assists across 158 appearances in various competitions.

Focus shifts to Deportivo Alaves clash

Bellingham and his team-mates will now look to carry that sparkling European momentum straight back into domestic competition. Madrid return to Liga action this weekend with a fixture against Deportivo Alaves.