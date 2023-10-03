WATCH: Jude Bellingham or Zinedine Zidane?! Real Madrid star scores ridiculous solo goal to put Real Madrid ahead against Napoli just seven minutes after assisting Vinicius Junior

Jude Bellingham scored an absolutely ridiculous solo goal to put Real Madrid in the lead against Napoli in the Champions League.

Bellingham scores incredible goal

Mimics Zidane

Assisted Vinicius Jr. prior

WHAT HAPPENED? Los Blancos came roaring back into the game after a shocking error from goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga helped Leo Ostigard to open the scoring on Tuesday evening at the Diego Armando Stadium in Naples.

The comeback was inspired by their more than €100 million (£87m/$104m) summer signing from Dortmund who set up Vinicius Jr. for the equaliser. Just seven minutes later, he produced a moment of magic to put his team ahead. After receiving the ball from Eduardo Camavinga just yards ahead of the halfway line he glided past the entire Napoli defence to finish in the far corner.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Bellingham has been in sublime form for Real Madrid since he moved from Borussia Dortmund. This was his eighth goal in nine matches for the Spanish giants and his second in the Champions League after he scored the winner against Union Berlin on matchday one.

Article continues below

WHAT NEXT? Bellingham' and Madrid are back in action on Saturday when they take on Osasuna.