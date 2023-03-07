'It's a joke!' - Jude Bellingham FUMES over Kai Havertz penalty retake during Chelsea's Champions League win over Dortmund

Jude Bellingham was left fuming by the decision to allow Kai Havertz to retake a crucial penalty in Chelsea's Champions League win over Dortmund.

WHAT HAPPENED? The award of the spot kick was controversial in itself, with Marius Wolf being penalised for handball despite having it kicked towards him at point-blank range. Further debate ensued when Havertz was allowed to retake his effort after it was adjudged that Salih Ozcan had encroached before the German had taken the penalty.

WHAT THEY SAID: BT Sport played the incident back to Bellingham after the game and he said: "From where I was, it was pretty close and I’m not sure what more he can do with the hands. I don’t want to get in trouble, I’ve paid enough to them lot. That was disappointing and the fact they’ve had a retake is a joke. For every penalty, especially with a slow run-up, there’s going to be people encroaching. But that’s the game I suppose, he’s made the decision."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The penalty made it 2-0 and ended up being decisive as Chelsea overturned a 1-0 deficit from the first leg in Dortmund to progress to the quarter-finals.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Bellingham's jibe that he has already "paid enough to them lot" refers to the fact that he was fined €40k for comments made after Dortmund's Der Klassiker defeat to Bayern Munich in 2021. In a post-game interview, the England international brought up the fact that Felix Zwayer, the referee for that particular derby, had previously been involved in a match-fixing scandal.

WHAT NEXT FOR BELLINGHAM? Dortmund are out of the Champions League, but remain in the hunt for a first Bundesliga title since 2012. They currently trail leaders Bayern on goal difference. In the longer term, Bellingham is widely expected to leave the club in the summer, with a host of top European clubs interested in his services.