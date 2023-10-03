Jude Bellingham is on flames! Two crazy stats reveal just how good Real Madrid midfielder has been this season after another unbelievable display against Napoli

Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham has made an unreal start to the season with his new club after moving from Dortmund.

Bellingham shining in Madrid

Impressed again in Champions League

Goalscoring record is unbelievable

WHAT HAPPENED? Bellingham was the star of the show again for Real Madrid against Napoli in the Champions League on Tuesday. The England international continued his superb form with a goal and an assist in a 3-2 win for Los Blancos at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The stats highlight just how impressive Bellingham has been since signing for Madrid from Dortmund. Madrid's summer signing has now been directly involved in 11 goals in nine appearance which is the most by any non-striker in all competitions across Europe's top five leagues.

Bellingham has also now scored eight goals in the Champions League. Erling Haaland, Kylian Mbappe, Karim Benzema and Patrick Kluivert are the only players to have scored more in Europe's top competition before the age of 21.

WHAT THEY SAID?: Fede Valverde was full of praise for his team-mate after the game, particularly his solo goal which put Madrid 2-1 up.

"Bellingham played a sensational game. In our first goal he won it and set up Vinicius for a brilliant strike. For the second goal Jude just produced magic!" he told UEFA.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT? Bellingham and Real Madrid are back in action on Saturday in La Liga against Osasuna at the Santiago Bernabeu.