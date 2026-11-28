Estudiantes president Juan Sebastian Veron has expressed confidence ahead of Saturday's Copa Libertadores final against Palmeiras at Montevideo's Estadio Centenario. Returning to the exact stadium and opponent where his father Juan Ramon inspired the club's first continental title in 1968, Veron backed a new generation to seize the moment.
Veron backs Estudiantes ahead of Palmeiras showdown
According to ESPN, Estudiantes president Juan Sebastian Veron has voiced full belief in his squad upon arriving in Uruguay for Saturday's CONMEBOL Libertadores final against Palmeiras at the Estadio Centenario. Having eliminated Flamengo on penalties at the Maracana to reach the showpiece, the Argentine side stand one win away from a fifth continental crown.
"The expectation is to play a great match, and we're sure we will, because the team has been playing well," Veron said. "We don't need to say much to the players, because they are aware of their position and how hard they fought to be here. It's clear the fans are behind them. From our side, we only have words of gratitude."
'These places are for the few, and we are one of them'
The former Inter and Lazio playmaker emphasised the importance of guiding a younger generation of Estudiantes players through the pressure of a continental decider while drawing strength from local support in Montevideo.
"I think it's part of the process, experiencing these moments. Beyond the nerves and everything that's at stake, knowing that these places are for the few, and we are one of them," he noted. "Luckily, it's happened to us quite a bit in our history. This time it's happening again, and other generations are experiencing it. Despite the differences, Argentinians and Uruguayans have a very similar way of seeing football, and you can feel it."
A remarkable Veron family circle from 1968 to 2026
The fixture carries extraordinary historical weight for the Veron family, reuniting Estudiantes with the exact opponent and venue of their maiden Libertadores triumph in 1968. Back then, Juan Sebastian's father, Juan Ramon 'La Bruja' Veron, scored in all three final matches—including the decisive 2-0 victory at the Estadio Centenario—before inspiring a three-peat in 1969 and 1970.
The former Manchester United and Chelsea midfielder later captained Estudiantes to their fourth Libertadores title against Cruzeiro in 2009 after returning from Europe, though he always kept his father's legacy in perspective. "At Estudiantes I won three titles, but my dad won five... in almost all of them he was a key player or the absolute protagonist," he once reflected, also recalling: "I never felt any kind of pressure other than the internal kind."
From captain on the pitch to president in the stands
Having first taken over the club presidency in 2014, Veron now experiences the final from the directors' box rather than wearing the captain's armband in midfield.
"As a player, I have good memories at the Centenario. I hope to have similar satisfaction as a club official," Veron concluded ahead of Saturday's kick-off in Montevideo.
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A sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience, beginning the professional journey at Indonesia's legendary Tabloid BOLA from 2017 until its final print edition in December 2018. Following that, joining GOAL, contributing as a freelance writer for FIFA, and working within the media department of the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF). Alongside the journalism career, also active as a live play-by-play commentator for Indonesian football since 2017. Holds a bachelor's degree in History from the Faculty of Cultural Sciences, Universitas Padjadjaran, Bandung.
Football Story
Footballing identity built on geography, heritage, and childhood obsession. Although the father played for a traditional rival club, nine years living in Bandung made Persib a spiritual home, sparked in 2006 by Thai goalkeeper Kosin Hathairattanakool and witnessing firsthand how deeply locals own the club. Globally, the first true love was Ronaldo and Inter Milan, enduring the heartbreak of near-misses during injury-plagued years. With Dutch roots in Rotterdam, making Feyenoord the club of choice, the Netherlands national team has always remained close to the heart, highlighted by the 2010 World Cup final, a live 2013 friendly against Indonesia, and Oranje Indonesia watch parties. Arjen Robben and Giovanni van Bronckhorst remain ultimate favorites, while Football Manager 2005 sparked a lasting admiration for Athletic Bilbao’s philosophy. Outside football, allegiance lies with the Chicago Bulls and Golden State Warriors through icons like Michael Jordan, Derrick Rose, and Stephen Curry.
Areas of Expertise
Areas of expertise span Indonesian football and Liga 1 data insights and unique features, alongside Southeast Asian and East Asian football landscapes covering Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Japan, and Korea. Additional skills include digital and social media video content creation such as Instagram reels and podcasts, as well as player profiling, feature writing, live broadcasting, interviewing, photography, and multilingual communication in basic français and español .
Favourite Footballing Memory
Combining a passion for backpacking with professional assignments has made it possible to pursue two goals simultaneously. Meeting and interviewing various Indonesian players pursuing careers or currently based abroad, ranging from across Southeast Asia to Europe, has been an absolute privilege and honor. Traveling independently through the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, France, and Japan to track down and connect with Indonesian players competing abroad remains a truly cherished experience. Crafting interview content with them is a body of work that will always hold a special place in memory.
My All-Time XI
It’s tough to lock down a definitive starting XI, but the non-negotiables are Manuel Neuer or Rogério Ceni in goal; alongside Javier Zanetti, Sergio Ramos, N'Golo Kanté, Toni Kroos, Arjen Robben, Mo Salah, and Zlatan Ibrahimović. Juan Román Riquelme or Michael Laudrup most likely complete the tactical puzzle. While legends like Lothar Matthäus, Zinedine Zidane, and Ronaldo are impossible to overlook, they were left out simply because they feature in everyone else's lineup.