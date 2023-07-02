Josko Gvardiol eager to seal Man City transfer as RB Leipzig confirm talks over record-breaking deal

RB Leipzig's sporting director has confirmed that Josko Gvardiol wants to join Manchester City this summer.

RB Leipzig and City discussing a deal for Gvardiol

Gvardiol has already agreed personal terms

Leipzig want at least €100m

WHAT HAPPENED? Pep Guardiola is keen to add Croatian defender Joško Gvardiol to his Manchester City squad, and it now appears that a deal is edging closer. The 21-year-old defender has reportedly already agreed personal terms with the treble winners, but now RB Leipzig have confirmed that they are discussing a transfer with City.

WHAT THEY SAID: On Sunday, RB Leipzig sporting director Max Eberl told German outlet LVZ: "I can confirm that Joško Gvardiol and agents told us about their desire to move to Manchester City. We are in talks with Manchester. That's all there is to say at the moment."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Leipzig are reportedly holding out for an offer of at least €100m, a fee that would make Gvardiol the most expensive defender in history. Having already signed midfielder Mateo Kovacic from Chelsea for £25m, City are keen to bolster their defence. With Spanish centre-back Aymeric Laporte set to depart and City yet to convince Kyle Walker to stay, Gvardiol is viewed as the ideal signing.

WHAT NEXT FOR GVARDIOL? Gvardiol has a £97m release clause in his Leipzig contract that becomes active in 2024, but City want to sign him now. Guardiola has long been an admirer of the young centre-back, particularly his ability on the ball and in duels. The City boss plans to use a four-centre-back system again next season so would rather sign Gvardiol than a full-back.