Josh Cavallo 'honoured' as Adelaide United announce first A-League Pride Game

Adelaide United have announced the first official Pride Games in the Australian A-League, with Josh Cavallo – who in October 2021 became the first openly gay player in men’s top-flight football – saying he is “honoured” to be part of the historic venture.

The South Australia-based club will stage special fixtures on February 26 – with the women’s team kicking things off against Melbourne Victory before the men take on Central Coast Mariners.

All of the Adelaide players will be wearing rainbow names and numbers on their shirts in a show of support and solidarity for the LGBTI+ community.

What has been said?

Adelaide defender Cavallo told the club’s official website: “This is a significant day for myself, members of the LGBTI+ community, and Adelaide United.

“Adelaide United is an incredibly inclusive environment and is like one big family.

“They’ve been extremely supportive of me since I arrived in Adelaide, and I couldn’t be prouder what the club together with Pride Cup have organised.”

This is a significant day for myself and all the LGBTQ+ community around the world.



The first ever A-League Pride game. I’m honoured to play a part in this legacy at Adelaide United. Go Pride!! pic.twitter.com/jr4leghZVd — Josh Cavallo (@JoshuaCavallo) February 14, 2022

