'Not interested!' - Jose Mourinho doesn't CARE about Roma's Europa League draw fate as he moans about Champions League teams yet again

WHAT HAPPENED? The Portuguese manager continued his impressive European record with the Giallorossi as Roma held Real Sociedad to a 0-0 draw in the second leg of their last-16 tie to progress to the quarter-finals of the Europa League. Mourinho had previously aimed a dig at teams who dropped into the Europa League after finishing third in their Champions League group, referring to them as "failed sharks". With Barcelona having exited the competition already, the dig was seemingly aimed directly at Serie A rivals Juventus, who still have a chance of winning the Europa League after advancing past Freiburg.

WHAT THEY SAID: When asked about the Europa League draw, Mourinho told Sky Sport Italia: "I don't care about the draw, there are teams there that, in my opinion, shouldn't be there, because whoever is eliminated in a competition has to go home. The Europa League is for those who have played it from the start. Lazio won't have a third competition to play now, will they?"

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Despite being bitter about the competition rules, Mourinho was delighted with the way his team played against Sociedad away from home in front of a raucous Anoeta. He added: "After the 2-0 in the first leg, they did everything to try and change history, pushed by their fans. Roma, however, gave everything and found a goal, which was disallowed. At the start, we were dominant. After that we controlled the game defensively, looking for the counter-attack. We never stopped trying to score goals. We return to Rome tired but happy."

WHAT NEXT? The Europa League quarter-final draw takes place on Friday, March 17, at 12 noon GMT. Roma can be paired against any of the seven opponents, which include familiar rivals Juventus and Manchester United, as there are no seeding or country protections in place at this stage.