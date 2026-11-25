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Jose Mourinho hailed Jude Bellingham as the best midfielder in the world after Real Madrid thrashed PSV 5-1 in the Champions League. Speaking at the Santiago Bernabeu, the coach also slammed Bellingham's Ballon d'Or omission and revealed how the midfielder's introduction completely transformed Los Blancos' attacking play on the night.

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Mourinho hails 'extraordinary' Bellingham after PSV win

Mourinho declared Bellingham the best midfielder in the world after Los Blancos cruised to a 5-1 victory over PSV on matchday five of the Champions League. Speaking in the Santiago Bernabeu press room, the Madrid boss singled out the midfielder for transforming the contest.

Bellingham had kindly credited Mourinho for his recent improvement, but the coach was quick to deflect the praise back onto the player and his squad. Mourinho stressed that Bellingham's own ambition and quality made the difference against PSV.

Bellingham earns 'best in the world' verdict

Mourinho did not hold back when assessing Bellingham's standing in the game, insisting the midfielder's omission from the top ten of the Ballon d'Or was unjustifiable.

"He is kind to say that I’m the reason for his improvement, but that’s not what I think," Mourinho explained on the club's official website. "I believe the main person responsible for what Jude is today is himself and his teammates. I try to help a little. He’s an absolutely extraordinary player who has everything.

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Tactical versatility and natural leadership shine through

Beyond his immediate impact against PSV, Mourinho highlighted Bellingham's rare tactical adaptability. The coach praised his physicality, technique, and understanding of the game, noting he can operate as a No.10, a No.8, or alongside either one or two pivots.

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"He has physicality, technique, tactical understanding of the game, ambition," Mourinho added. "Today, obviously not by himself, he changed the direction of the match. For me, without any doubt, he’s the best midfielder in the world. And, moreover, he can play as a '10', as an '8', with two pivots, with one... That’s why I said, when the Ballon d’Or was discussed, that it was outrageous he wasn’t among the top ten. He’s an absolutely extraordinary player.

"He’s a natural leader because he has very high self-demand. You see it every day in how he trains and plays. He’s a guy who, when things aren’t going well, can’t hide his frustration, but he fights it with hard work. He fights it with that leadership of getting the engine running."

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Alaves next up in Liga

Madrid now turn their focus back to domestic duty following their five-goal display in Europe. Mourinho's side will next face Deportivo Alaves in Liga on Saturday. With Bellingham operating at peak influence and driving the attack forward, Los Blancos will look to carry their Champions League momentum straight into the weekend.