Real Madrid manager Jose Mourinho expressed his "tremendous pride" after tennis legend Rafael Nadal was officially elected to the club's Board of Directors with 99.5 per cent of the vote. Praising the 22-time Grand Slam champion's character beyond his sporting achievements, Mourinho welcomed one of Madrid's most famous supporters into the hierarchy.
Mourinho welcomes Nadal to Real Madrid boardroom
Real Madrid head coach Jose Mourinho has paid glowing tribute to Rafael Nadal after the tennis legend was officially ratified as a new member of the club's Board of Directors. Speaking after Los Blancos' latest La Liga fixture, the Portuguese tactician emphasised that having the 22-time Grand Slam champion in the club's hierarchy carries deep personal meaning.
"And I also wanted to say that, as the Real Madrid coach, it is a great honour for me that one of my board members is not just the athlete Rafa Nadal but the person Rafael Nadal," Mourinho stated. "It is a tremendous source of pride for me."
Landslide assembly vote ratifies appointment
Nadal's appointment was confirmed during Real Madrid's Extraordinary General Assembly, held both in person and online at Ciudad Real Madrid's basketball pavilion. Out of 1,713 votes cast by representative members under Article 46 of the club's bylaws, 1,704 voted in favour, with just four against and five abstentions—a decisive 99.5 per cent approval rating.
Greeted with a standing ovation, the former world number one pledged to approach his new role with humility. "It is a great responsibility to be part of the Board of Directors of Real Madrid," Nadal said. "I am very aware of the responsibility because Real Madrid is a global brand. It is an infinite responsibility, and I take it on with the hope of learning and contributing so that this club continues to be the best in the world."
Perez echoes Mourinho's praise for Nadal's character
Mourinho's admiration for Nadal's values off the court mirrored the sentiments of club president Florentino Perez, who chaired the single-item assembly. An honorary member of Real Madrid since 2011, Nadal retired with 92 individual titles, two Olympic gold medals and five Davis Cups alongside his 22 Grand Slams.
"Those of us who have had the opportunity to know him understand that his greatness goes far beyond his successes and countless titles," Perez said. "Rafa is a person who has earned the respect and affection of millions of people because of his personality, his behaviour on and off the courts, and his unwavering commitment to the values that make sports great."
Sharing responsibility for Real Madrid's future
With Nadal now formally installed on the board alongside Perez and working in the same institution as Mourinho, both the president and the tennis icon underlined their shared ambition to keep Real Madrid at the summit of world sport.
"I will work to ensure that things continue as they are: a successful club that remains so for years to come," Nadal concluded before signing off with "Hala Madrid!"
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A sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience, beginning the professional journey at Indonesia's legendary Tabloid BOLA from 2017 until its final print edition in December 2018. Following that, joining GOAL, contributing as a freelance writer for FIFA, and working within the media department of the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF). Alongside the journalism career, also active as a live play-by-play commentator for Indonesian football since 2017. Holds a bachelor's degree in History from the Faculty of Cultural Sciences, Universitas Padjadjaran, Bandung.
Football Story
Footballing identity built on geography, heritage, and childhood obsession. Although the father played for a traditional rival club, nine years living in Bandung made Persib a spiritual home, sparked in 2006 by Thai goalkeeper Kosin Hathairattanakool and witnessing firsthand how deeply locals own the club. Globally, the first true love was Ronaldo and Inter Milan, enduring the heartbreak of near-misses during injury-plagued years. With Dutch roots in Rotterdam, making Feyenoord the club of choice, the Netherlands national team has always remained close to the heart, highlighted by the 2010 World Cup final, a live 2013 friendly against Indonesia, and Oranje Indonesia watch parties. Arjen Robben and Giovanni van Bronckhorst remain ultimate favorites, while Football Manager 2005 sparked a lasting admiration for Athletic Bilbao’s philosophy. Outside football, allegiance lies with the Chicago Bulls and Golden State Warriors through icons like Michael Jordan, Derrick Rose, and Stephen Curry.
Areas of Expertise
Areas of expertise span Indonesian football and Liga 1 data insights and unique features, alongside Southeast Asian and East Asian football landscapes covering Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Japan, and Korea. Additional skills include digital and social media video content creation such as Instagram reels and podcasts, as well as player profiling, feature writing, live broadcasting, interviewing, photography, and multilingual communication in basic français and español .
Favourite Footballing Memory
Combining a passion for backpacking with professional assignments has made it possible to pursue two goals simultaneously. Meeting and interviewing various Indonesian players pursuing careers or currently based abroad, ranging from across Southeast Asia to Europe, has been an absolute privilege and honor. Traveling independently through the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, France, and Japan to track down and connect with Indonesian players competing abroad remains a truly cherished experience. Crafting interview content with them is a body of work that will always hold a special place in memory.
My All-Time XI
It’s tough to lock down a definitive starting XI, but the non-negotiables are Manuel Neuer or Rogério Ceni in goal; alongside Javier Zanetti, Sergio Ramos, N'Golo Kanté, Toni Kroos, Arjen Robben, Mo Salah, and Zlatan Ibrahimović. Juan Román Riquelme or Michael Laudrup most likely complete the tactical puzzle. While legends like Lothar Matthäus, Zinedine Zidane, and Ronaldo are impossible to overlook, they were left out simply because they feature in everyone else's lineup.