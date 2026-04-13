Joris Mathijsen is the front-runner to become Fortuna Sittard’s new technical director, according to a Monday report by Voetbal International.

The 46-year-old manager is currently without a club after previous spells at Willem II and ADO Den Haag.

The former Netherlands international, who earned 84 caps, is set to succeed Américo Branco.

He had been set to join Vitesse, but that move collapsed at the eleventh hour.

Talks between the former centre-back and Fortuna are reported to be at an advanced stage.

The 35-year-old Branco is set to leave after three years, despite having a contract that was due to run its course.

His departure follows a difference of opinion with the club’s supervisory board over future policy.