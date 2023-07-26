Jordan Henderson has already been spotted in training with Al-Ettifaq despite his transfer from Liverpool not being officially announced.

Henderson training with new side

Deal not official

Reds due to receive £12 million

WHAT HAPPENED? Henderson is yet to formally join the Saudi Arabian club with an announcement still pending, yet he's been spotted already in training with the club, now coached by former Reds team-mate Steven Gerrard.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Henderson damaged his reputation by being the latest player from the Premier League to swap England for the Gulf state, considering his previous support for the LGBTQ+ community.

WHAT NEXT FOR HENDERSON? It's only a matter of time before Henderson is officially unveiled at Al-Ettifaq, and it could represent the end of his England career at the age of 33.