Jordan Henderson has reportedly told his former Liverpool team-mates that part of his decision to leave for Al-Ettifaq was to not hold the Reds back.

Henderson leaves Liverpool for Al-Ettifaq

Moves to Saudi side for £12m plus add-ons

Midfielder, 33, ends 12-year stay at Anfield

WHAT HAPPENED? Henderson has joined Saudi Arabian side Al-Ettifaq in a deal worth £12 million ($15.4m) plus add-ons, ending a 12-year stay at the Merseyside outfit. The 33-year-old, who has signed a deal until 2026, will link up with former team-mate Steven Gerrard - who is the manager of the Saudi Pro League team. Now, The Athletic claims he told the Liverpool squad at Manchester Airport that he didn't want to hold the Premier League outfit back and that was partly behind his decision to leave.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Henderson, who played 492 times for Liverpool after signing from Sunderland for £20m ($25.7m) in 2011, won seven major trophies with the club, including the Champions League in 2019 and the Premier League in 2020. The England international is the latest in a number of big-name players to move to Saudi Arabia this summer, including former Reds team-mate Roberto Firmino, Manchester City's Riyad Mahrez, Chelsea's N'Golo Kante, and Real Madrid's Karim Benzema, among others.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Stonewall, the LGBTQ+ charity which organises the Rainbow Laces campaign, thanked Henderson, who also had a farewell meal with the Liverpool players this week in Wilmslow, for his support over the years but some campaigners criticised the transfer, as same-sex sexual activity is illegal in Saudi Arabia.

WHAT NEXT? Henderson will link up with his new team-mates soon ahead of the Saudi Pro League season starting on August 11.