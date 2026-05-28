Jordan FIFA World Cup 2026 TV Schedule: Live streams, channels, full fixture list, dates, kick-off times

Jordan FIFA World Cup 2026 TV broadcasts

To watch local broadcasts of Jordan's World Cup campaign from abroad, you can use a Virtual Private Network (VPN). Simply use your VPN to connect to a Jordanian server and stream the action live. All of Jordan's games will be shown on beIN Sports.

Who is showing FIFA World Cup 2026 on TV in Jordan?

In Jordan, the broadcast rights for the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup are held exclusively by beIN Media Group, serving as the primary hub for fans across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

Here is exactly how you can catch the action:

📺 Satellite & Premium Television

beIN SPORTS MAX: As the exclusive regional broadcaster, beIN will transmit all 104 tournament matches live on its dedicated World Cup MAX satellite channels. This coverage features extensive multi-lingual options (including Arabic, English, and French), comprehensive pre-match studio analysis, and localized updates on the Jordanian national team's historic tournament run.

beIN SPORTS NEWS: Will provide unencrypted, free-to-air terrestrial and satellite updates, rolling news, and live reactions from team camps throughout the competition.

📱 Digital & Premium Streaming

beIN SPORTS CONNECT: For comprehensive premium digital coverage, this official platform will stream tournament matches live, serving as a primary hub for subscribers who want to watch games on mobile, tablet, or smart TV devices.

TOD: The popular premium digital streaming service will also be providing dedicated live coverage, alternative camera angles, and on-demand match streaming options for fans in Jordan.



