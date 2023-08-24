Jonny Evans stays! Man Utd set to hand defender one-year contract in fresh blow for Harry Maguire

Manchester United are poised to agree a one-year deal with Jonny Evans, raising fresh doubts over the future of Harry Maguire.

  • United to sign Evans
  • Handed him short-term contract in the summer
  • Maguire may be forced to move

WHAT HAPPENED? The Daily Telegraph reports that United are close to agreeing a deal to sign Evans, having brought him into the club on a short-term deal to provide cover during pre-season. Manager Erik ten Hag has been impressed by the defender, who made nearly 200 appearances for the club during his first spell, and he is now set to join on a 12-month contract.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: A deal for Evans may see Harry Maguire sweat over his future. United accepted a bid from West Ham earlier in the transfer window but he was unable to agree terms with the Hammers. Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez are the club's first-choice defenders, and Victor Lindelof and Evans are now likely to move ahead of Maguire in the pecking order.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Evans is a vastly experienced centre-back who won three Premier League titles with the Red Devils, as well as the Champions League. In total, he has made 498 senior appearances and turned 35 in January.

WHAT NEXT? United will hope to formalise the signing of Evans before the transfer deadline.

