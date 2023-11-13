Scotland and Aston Villa star John McGinn dons a pair of imaginary specs every time he hits the back of the net but what's the story behind it?

Aston Villa have been flying high this season, and one player who is surprisingly becoming more of a regular feature on the scoresheet for both club and country these days is tenacious midfielder John McGinn.

The 29-year-old has already netted five times across all competitions under Unai Emery this season and five for Scotland over the last 18 months.

On each occasion, the midfield enforcer has cupped his hands around his eyes to mimic wearing goggles in what has now become his trademark celebration.

It's a sight Scotland and Villa fans are fast becoming used to. In case you're wondering what it means, GOAL brings you the inspiring story behind McGinn's celebration...

What does John McGinn's goal celebration mean?

McGinn's goal celebration is a gesture of support for his young nephew Jack, who is forced to wear eye protectors when he plays football due to his poor eyesight. Below is the explanation straight from the man himself.

"It was supposed to be for Euro 2020! My nephew has poor eyesight and has to wear goggles to play football so I decided it would give him a bit of support to put the goggles on when I score", said McGinn in the pre-match press conference ahead of Villa's Europa Conference League encounter with AZ Alkmaar back on November 9.

"Now he’s happy and his team-mates up in Scotland carry on the celebration. A lot of children I played with when I was younger had to wear the goggles and when you’re younger it’s difficult and you feel socially out of it."

And he has no plans on letting up, either, suggesting that every time he finds the back of the net, he will don his now-famous pretend goggles celebration.

"It’s just a wee nod to Jack and now it’s stuck. Hopefully if I’m scoring I’m getting the goggles out and keep doing it."

McGinn has hit a rich vein of form during this season's run-in, driving Villa forward with a string of impressive performances, while his contributions have helped Scotland clinch qualification for Euro 2024 in Germany next summer in comfortable fashion.