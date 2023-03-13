Liverpool remain in the market for midfield reinforcements, with Fulham star Joao Palhinha reportedly emerging as a top target for the Reds.

Portuguese has starred for Cottagers

Price tag has tripled in less than a year

Klopp eager to upgrade Anfield engine room

WHAT HAPPENED? The Portugal international was linked with several sides in England before completing a £20 million ($24m) transfer from Sporting to Fulham in the summer of 2022. He has been a revelation at Craven Cottage, with his absence being felt in west London whenever he is unavailable.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Palhinha still has four years left to run on his current contract, but the Daily Mail reports that interest in the classy 27-year-old is beginning to build once more.

AND WHAT'S MORE: They claim that Liverpool would be prepared to meet Fulham's £60m ($73m) asking price for the Portuguese, and he would still be considerably cheaper than Borussia Dortmund and England star Jude Bellingham – who is expected to come with a nine-figure price tag in the next window.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT? Fulham are confident that they can keep Palhinha on their books for at least one more season, but their resolve may be tested over the summer as the likes of Liverpool seek to add proven performers to their respective ranks.