Joao Cancelo to Barcelona: Xavi offers update on club's pursuit of Man City defender

Xavi has said that Barcelona are still very much interested in securing Cancelo's services but financial restrictions are making the deal difficult.

Cancelo needs move away from City

Barcelona and Xavi want him

Unclear as to whether it comes off

WHAT HAPPENED? Cancelo has long been linked with a move to the Nou Camp since the transfer window opened. He spent the second half of last season on loan at Bayern Munich and his future still looks like it lies away from the Etihad despite a successful stint in Manchester. Barcelona want him, but Xavi reveals that the club's financial issues could prevent the deal from happening.

WHAT THEY SAID: The Barcelona manager told reporters on Saturday: "We’ll see. The board and the sporting director know what we believe that the team needs, but we are depending on our unfortunate financial situation and the salary limit. There are still some days left and we’ll see."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Cancelo continues to be 'persona non grata' at Manchester City. He last played for the now treble winners in their 2-1 loss away at Manchester United on January 14 and hasn't featured in either of Pep Guardiola's Premier League squads thus far this campaign.

WHAT NEXT FOR CANCELO? His future remains unclear at this point in time but the Portuguese international will be hoping something happens soon, otherwise he'll be facing a long time on the sidelines with Guardiola seemingly intent on keeping him out in the cold.