'We're together' - Joao Cancelo & David de Gea send Bruno Fernandes birthday messages as Man Utd star turns 29

Manchester United's captain Bruno Fernandes turned 29 today and former team-mate David de Gea and compatriot Joao Cancelo have wished him well.

Bruno Fernandes turns 29

Cancelo writes message to Cancelo

De Gea wishes former teammate well

WHAT HAPPENED? Cancelo and De Gea both wished the Portuguese midfielder well on his birthday. The former Red Devils goalkeeper posted a simple 'Happy Birthday' and a photo of them lifting the Carabao Cup. While the Barcelona fullback wrote a message for his compatriot.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Congratulations, my boy. May you have many more years in great health and success. We're together," Cancelo wrote on social media.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Fernandes and Cancelo are currently together at the Portuguese national team camp, while De Gea is still looking for a club after his Manchester United contract ran out at the end of last season.

WHAT NEXT? The two Portuguese players will now be involved in a Euro qualifier against Slovakia later today while De Gea will still be looking to sign with a new club.