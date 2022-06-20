Jesus to Arsenal close and Everton join Zinchenko race as Manchester City prepare for clutch of departures

The Brazilian striker's exit moves closer with the Premier League champions set for a busy summer of transfers

Gabriel Jesus is expected to be the first major departure from Manchester City this summer with a number of high-profile players set to follow.

The Brazilian is close to completing his switch to Arsenal with the possibility a deal could be announced in the coming days, GOAL has learned.

Meanwhile, Everton are leading the chase for Ukraine international Oleksandr Zinchenko while Chelsea want forward Raheem Sterling.

How close is Jesus to joining Arsenal?

Man City value Jesus at around £50 million ($61m) despite having only year one remaining on his contract and an agreement between the Premier League champions and Arsenal is expected to be reached.

The Gunners have had a bid, believed to have been around £30m ($37m), rejected but a structured deal including performance-related add-ons could push the price closer to City's valuation.

Man City have already brought in strikers Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund for £51m ($63m) and Julian Alvarez for £14m ($18m) from River Plate, who will join up with the squad in the summer despite a number of loan approaches for the Argentinian.

Who is interested in Zinchenko?

Everton are keen on the Ukrainian international to bolster their creativity in midfield, pushing him further forward from the left-back position where he has spent the majority of his time playing for City.

A number of other Premier League clubs are interested in the 25-year-old with West Ham understood to be one of them.

Man City want to be bring in another left-back this summer with Brighton's Marc Cucerella among the top targets.

Why do Chelsea want Sterling?

With one year left on his current contract with the Premier League champions, Chelsea are ready to make a move for the England international.

The London club have long held an interest in Sterling and are in the market for a new forward if Romelu Lukaku completes a loan switch back to former club Inter.

Reports in Italy claim Sterling could cost as little as £35m ($43m) but that is unlikely to come anywhere close to City's valuation of the 27-year-old.

Who else is likely to leave?

Ilkay Gundogan and Riyad Mahrez both have 12 months remaining on their current deals but they are expected to remain at Etihad Stadium next season.

Brazilian midfielder Fernandinho has already left after his contract expired but there could be a number of highly-rate young players to follow.

Striker Liam Delap signed a new contract keeping him at the club until 2026 last year but could leave on loan with Southampton among those linked.

Leeds have enquired about Belgian midfielder Romeo Lavia amid Man City's interest in England international Kalvin Phillips.

A number of clubs are chasing James McAtee but he could remain at the club to bolster the squad and gain first-time experience after impressing for the under-18s.

